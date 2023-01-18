Senior Connect
Southport appoints city manager and assistant city manager

Southport City Manager Bonnie Therrien and Assistant City Manager Dorothy Dutton
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport’s Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien has accepted the position of city manager and will be under contract through June 30, 2024.

Therrien spent seven years as a town manager in Berlin, Connecticut and six years in the same position in Wethersfield, Connecticut. Her 30 years of experience in municipal government includes time as the city administrator of O’Fallon, Missouri, which has about 87,000 people and a $130 million budget.

“I am very pleased with this outcome and appreciate the efforts of the Board of Aldermen and City Employees in the selection process,” Therrien said in the announcement.

City Clerk Dorothy Dutton accepted a promotion to assistant city manager, though she will remain as the city clerk.

“For years I vacationed at Oak Island and always spent time strolling around Southport. After serving as the City Clerk and Development Administrator in the Town of Carthage for several years, I saw the position in Southport available. I took a leap of faith, and it paid off!” Dutton said.

