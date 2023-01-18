Senior Connect
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC

The fine is not a criminal penalty and doesn’t get reported to a driving record.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One of the more frustrating things for drivers during the morning commute is likely the slowpoke driver in the left lane who won’t get over.

In South Carolina, lawmakers want to raise the fine for those drivers.

It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems.

On Wednesday, the S.C. Senate Transportation Committee will debate whether to increase the current fine of $25 up to $100.

Lawmakers first passed the Slowpoke Bill in 2021. Last year, state troopers wrote roughly 500 tickets.

The law requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.



Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

