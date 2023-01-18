‘Polar Plunge and Run’ planned to support Special Olympics New Hanover County

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics North Carolina has announced that the 2023 Polar Plunge and Run for New Hanover County will take place on Feb. 18.

According to the announcement, activities will take place at the Kure Beach Pavilion at 105 Atlantic Ave. in Kure Beach. Notable times include:

Registration and packet pickup begins at 11 a.m.

The 5k walk and run begins at 1:30 p.m.

The one mile run and walk begins at 1:35 p.m.

Those participating in the plunge will begin lining up at 2:45 p.m., with the actual plunge taking place at 3:05 p.m.

For the full schedule, please visit the event website. In addition to the scheduled events, there will also be a DJ, silent auction, raffle, costume contest and food.

Supporting Special Olympics New Hanover County athletes, participants must pre-register for their events, which can be done here.

Special Olympics New Hanover County provides social events, sports training and competition, and Camp Shriver summer camp to people eight years of age and older with intellectual disabilities. According to their website, over 600 athletes participate in Special Olympics New Hanover County.

For more information, please visit the Special Olympics North Carolina website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.