Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that nearly two dozen people suspected of drug-related crimes were arrested in “Operation Street Sweep.” The sheriff’s office says that those arrested are suspected of being drug dealers and their associates.

The operation, which began on Tuesday, Jan. 17, was an effort from the BCSO Vice/Narcotics Unit along with state and federal partners. In total, 23 people were apprehended, three have detainers/holds for when they’re released from the state or local confinement facility they are currently held in, and 12 are still at large.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office provided the lists below. Those arrested include:

Jamar Quamell Newkirk, 26, of Clarkton was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of schedule III controlled substances, Possession of firearm by felon, Common law robbery, Flee to elude arrest, Driving while license revoked, Fictitious registration, Failure to register motor vehicle, No insurance, and Speeding. During the arrest, Newkirk was found to be in possession of amounts of Suboxone and was charged with Possession of schedule III controlled substances by deputies. Newkirk was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $55,000.00 bond.

Jennifer Latoya McDowell, 46, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Manufacture schedule II controlled substances, Sell schedule III controlled substances, Deliver schedule III controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. McDowell was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $20,000.00 bond.

Coty Lane Hunt, 34, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for probation violation. During the arrest, Hunt was found to be in possession of amounts of Schedule III controlled substances. Hunt was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000.00 bond. Additional charges of Possession of schedule III controlled substances and Possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.

Tysheed Juan Jones, 27, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell marijuana, Deliver marijuana, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and Manufacture marijuana. Jones was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000.00 bond.

Vanessa Delara Mayers, 37, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Trafficking opium/heroin, Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, three counts of Sell schedule II controlled substances, three counts of Deliver schedule II controlled substances, three counts of Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, and three counts of Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. During the arrest, Mayers was found to be in possession of amounts of marijuana. Mayers was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $350,000.00 bond. Additional charges of Possession of schedule VI controlled substances and Possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.

Eddie Thomas Ward, Jr, 37, of Tar Heel was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of schedule II controlled substances. Ward was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000.00 bond.

Angela Michelle Coats, 46, of Hope Mills was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of schedule II controlled substances and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Coats was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000.00 bond. Additional charges of Possession of controlled substances on a jail premises are pending.

Keil Jamal Sands, 31, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Possession of cocaine, Sell marijuana, Deliver marijuana, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Sands was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $130,000.00 bond.

Michael Anthony Rice, 58, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possess heroin, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Rice was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $175,000.00 bond.

Donny Demonte Kemp, 43, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of Sell cocaine, two counts of Deliver cocaine, two counts of Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, two counts of Possession of cocaine, and two counts of Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. During the arrest, Kemp was found to be in possession of amounts of cocaine and was charged by deputies with Possession of Schedule II controlled substances and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances by deputies. Kemp was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $150,000.00 bond.

Ralph Michael Sells Jr, 45, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule III controlled substances, Deliver schedule III controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. During the arrest, Sells was found to be in possession of amounts of drug paraphernalia and was charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia by deputies. Sells was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $100,000.00 bond.

Dennis Allen Sells, 44, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule III controlled substances, Deliver schedule III controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Sells was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $100,000.00 bond.

Cecelia Mitchell White, 81, of Dublin was arrested on outstanding warrants for Trafficking opium/heroin x3, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. White was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $350,000.00 bond.

Xavier Trequan Wooten, 23, of Council was arrested on outstanding warrants for Conspire to sell cocaine and conspire to deliver cocaine. Wooten was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $10,000.00 bond.

Juan Khalil Williams, 28, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell heroin, Deliver heroin, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, Conspire to sell cocaine, and Conspire to deliver cocaine. Williams was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $300,000.00 bond.

Michael Clemmons, 64, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Conspire to sell cocaine and conspire to deliver cocaine. Clemmons was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $10,000.00 bond.

Desmond Ashley Perkins, 34, of Clarkton was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Manufacture cocaine, and Driving while license revoked. During the arrest, Perkins was found to be in possession of amounts of ecstasy and cocaine and was charged with Possession of schedule I controlled substances and Possession of schedule II controlled substances by deputies. Perkins was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $53,500.00 bond.

John Marshall Guyton, 66, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, and Manufacture schedule II controlled substances. Guyton was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $75,000.00 bond.

Ronald Winfield Ballard, 40, of Dublin was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Manufacture schedule II controlled substances, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Ballard was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $5,000.00 bond.

Jasper McKenzie Munn, 22, of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, Manufacture cocaine, Conspire to sell cocaine, Conspire to deliver cocaine, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and Driving while license revoked. Munn was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $75,000.00 bond.

James Tyler Lee Lawson, 25, of Lumberton was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Possession of schedule VI controlled substances, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and Stalking. Lawson was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000.00 bond.

Christopher Blake Carroll, 31, of Bladenboro was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of Sell heroin, two counts of Deliver heroin, two counts of Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two counts of Manufacture schedule I controlled substances, and two counts of Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances. Carroll was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $200,000.00 bond.