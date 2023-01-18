Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

North Front Street reopens after months of construction

North Front Street in downtown Wilmington
North Front Street in downtown Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months of construction on North Front Street to install various improvements, the street has finally reopened as of Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The project began in March of last year and took place in two phases. The first closed N Front between Grace and Chestnut streets, and the second focused on N Front between Grace and Walnut streets.

Improvements included new trees, wider sidewalks, underground power lines and improved water and sewer lines and connections.

Though sidewalks were open to allow access to the nearby businesses, some still say they took a hit due to the closures.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

Latest News

The Town of Carolina Beach announced that the 1600 block of Searay Lane will be closed until 3...
Portion of Searay Lane in Carolina Beach to close for water, sewer line installation
The Wilmington Police Department has announced that the east and westbound lanes have reopened...
Lanes reopen on Market St. near N 30th St. following traffic incident
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements...
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties
A car crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy near Wilmington on Jan. 12, 2023
Three car crash closed three lanes of MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave. during evening commute