North Front Street reopens after months of construction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months of construction on North Front Street to install various improvements, the street has finally reopened as of Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The project began in March of last year and took place in two phases. The first closed N Front between Grace and Chestnut streets, and the second focused on N Front between Grace and Walnut streets.

Improvements included new trees, wider sidewalks, underground power lines and improved water and sewer lines and connections.

Though sidewalks were open to allow access to the nearby businesses, some still say they took a hit due to the closures.

