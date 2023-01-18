New Hanover County Board of Education announces special Calendar Committee meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education has announced that a special Calendar Committee meeting is scheduled to take place on Jan. 18.

According to the announcement, the meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Education Center at 1805 S 13th St. in Wilmington. Seating will be capped at 170, but members of the public may also watch the meeting online on the NHCS YouTube page.

Previously, the board could not reach an agreement on a calendar for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year and sent the issue back to committee for review.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.