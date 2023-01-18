Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

nCino to reduce workforce by seven percent

nCino announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that it would be reducing its employee workforce by...
nCino announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that it would be reducing its employee workforce by seven percent.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - nCino announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that it would be reducing its employee workforce by seven percent.

The company cited ‘mortgage rates rising faster than at any time in memory, macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges in Europe, and a slowdown in the broader economy’ as the reasons for the decrease in the workforce.

Those who are let go will receive the following:

  • A minimum of 12 weeks of severance pay
  • Fiscal 2023 bonus eligibility
  • 12 weeks of career support
  • Health benefits for the defined severance period for US-based employees and a lump sum payment for non-US-based employees. nCino will also accelerate equity vesting so any equity grants scheduled to vest on or before August 1, 2023, will be fully vested.

Last year, nCino was under federal investigation for potential antitrust claims regarding their wage and hiring practices. A lawsuit was filed as well.

“I still firmly believe in our trajectory and expect that these changes, while difficult, will set us up for long-term success,” Pierre Naudé, nCino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, wrote in a release. “With all that said, today is a sad day for everyone as we say goodbye to a number of talented colleagues who have worked hard and made a positive impact on nCino. I ask that you support one another as we wish our impacted colleagues the very best.”

The full release can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation

Latest News

Brunswick County decides opioid settlement spending strategy, approves new position
North Front Street reopens after months of construction
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
New York Times best-selling author returns with a new thriller featuring Orphan X, Evan Smoak....
Best-selling author Gregg Hurwitz discusses the new thriller in his ‘Orphan X’ series