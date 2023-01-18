nCino to reduce workforce by seven percent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - nCino announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that it would be reducing its employee workforce by seven percent.

The company cited ‘mortgage rates rising faster than at any time in memory, macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges in Europe, and a slowdown in the broader economy’ as the reasons for the decrease in the workforce.

Those who are let go will receive the following:

A minimum of 12 weeks of severance pay

Fiscal 2023 bonus eligibility

12 weeks of career support

Health benefits for the defined severance period for US-based employees and a lump sum payment for non-US-based employees. nCino will also accelerate equity vesting so any equity grants scheduled to vest on or before August 1, 2023, will be fully vested.

Last year, nCino was under federal investigation for potential antitrust claims regarding their wage and hiring practices. A lawsuit was filed as well.

“I still firmly believe in our trajectory and expect that these changes, while difficult, will set us up for long-term success,” Pierre Naudé, nCino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, wrote in a release. “With all that said, today is a sad day for everyone as we say goodbye to a number of talented colleagues who have worked hard and made a positive impact on nCino. I ask that you support one another as we wish our impacted colleagues the very best.”

The full release can be found here.

