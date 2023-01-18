N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announces candidacy for governor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has announced he will run for the position of governor in N.C.

“I learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition,” said Stein. “Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you’ll be pregnant, and who you can marry. I believe in a different North Carolina — and that the fights we choose determine what kind of state we’ll become. We’ll build a better and brighter North Carolina by standing together for what’s right, fighting to fix what’s wrong, and doing right by every single North Carolinian.”

