Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

McDowell Co. man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

Fabulous Fortune tickets
Fabulous Fortune tickets(NC Education Lottery)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Cannon took a chance on a $30 scratch off ticket - a chance that paid off well.

The lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket was purchased from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion.

On Wednesday - he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters - taking home $71,259 after taxes.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes.

Officials say one $3 million top prize and seven $100,000 prizes have yet to be claimed.

To learn more - visit the NC Education Lottery website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
The first step at the Healing Place is its detox center, where clients spend their first week....
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington

Latest News

William Haven Hicks, who is charged in the murder of KC Johnson, waived his right to an...
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing
Wilmington ranks second in the country on MovieMaker’s list of the best small cities and towns...
Wilmington named one of the best small cities for moviemakers
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a...
NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge
Instead of throwing your Christmas tree to the curb, recycle it.
Time is running out to recycle your Christmas tree in New Hanover Co.
NC State Auditor Beth Wood
NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge