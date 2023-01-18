Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17.

According to their release, crews responded to a tractor trailer fire along U.S. 17 near mile marker 47 at around 3:09 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Leland Fire/Rescue was able to quickly extinguish the fire. Authorities stated that there were no injuries.

Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17. (Leland Fire/Rescue)

