Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River

The Shallotte River
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19.

The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the 93-year-old bridge on Main Street over the Shallotte River.

Drivers are advised to slow down, remain alert and obey all posted signs when approaching the work zone.

