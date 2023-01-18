Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19.

The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the 93-year-old bridge on Main Street over the Shallotte River.

Drivers are advised to slow down, remain alert and obey all posted signs when approaching the work zone.

