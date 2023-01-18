Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive.

“Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares, furniture, kids’ items, books, sporting goods, electronics, and clothes at bargain prices. It also boasts a boutique of new items sold at a deep discount,” said the JLW in a release.

The first day is a ticketed presale and vendor night with early access to the sale, drinks and some light hors d’oeuvres, a raffle and vendor booths from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include admission on Saturday.

The following day, March 4, tickets are $5, and all items are half-price.

Tickets are available on the JLW website, and all proceeds will benefit the league. You can find updates on the Facebook event page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.