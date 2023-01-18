Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday.

An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

The remains were found in Chatham County, but CCPD said that police in Wilmington, N.C. will be the lead investigators in the case.

WTOC has contacted the police department in Wilmington to ask why they would be taking the lead on this case. WTOC is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

Latest News

The Chatham County Police Department says that the Wilmington Police Department is the lead...
Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River
The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Wilmington police: Man charged with murder in connection to missing person case
Southport City Manager Bonnie Therrien and Assistant City Manager Dorothy Dutton
Southport appoints city manager and assistant city manager
Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17.
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire