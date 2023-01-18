Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday.

An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

The remains were found in Chatham County, but CCPD said that police in Wilmington, N.C. will be the lead investigators in the case.

WTOC has contacted the police department in Wilmington to ask why they would be taking the lead on this case. WTOC is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.