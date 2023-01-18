Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused

Generic photo
Generic photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina utility says that an electricity substation has been damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.

The damage reported Tuesday comes after a December gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers.

EnergyUnited said in a news release that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to an equipment problem at the substation in Randolph County north of Charlotte.

It said that crews found damage to the substation from an apparent gunshot and that law enforcement was notified. EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation serves customers in parts of 19 North Carolina counties.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

Latest News

Police Lights
Human remains found in rocky area of Savannah River
Southport City Manager Bonnie Therrien and Assistant City Manager Dorothy Dutton
Southport appoints city manager and assistant city manager
Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17.
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that nearly two dozen people suspected of...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has announced he will run for the position of...
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announces candidacy for governor