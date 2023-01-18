Former Southport Police Chief pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Former Chief of the Southport Police Department Gary Lee Smith pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor willful failure to discharge duties and one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

“The District Attorney’s Office accomplished our goal with this prosecution, namely we held Gary Smith criminally responsible for his behavior and put in place assurances that he can never work in law enforcement again,” said District Attorney Jon David in a release. “More broadly, this comprehensive investigation and prosecution produced necessary change to the structure, leadership and operation of the Southport Police Department. I am pleased that the citizens of Southport now have the caliber police department they need and deserve.”

Smith and his top Lieutenant Michael Simmons were fired after both were arrested for public corruption charges that temporarily shut down the entire police department. Investigators alleged that they were driving overnight shifts for Oak Island Transport while also recording activity for the police department.

Simmons’ trial is scheduled to begin jury selection on Monday, January 23.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.