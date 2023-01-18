First Alert Forecast: another, albeit quick, round of January warmth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with mild days. Following highs near 70 Wednesday, look for lower and middle 70s Thursday. This forecast approaches a longstanding Wilmington record. For January 19, the record is 76 set in 1950.

A cold front and active moisture jet introduce changes to your seven-day forecast. Rain chances begin to grow early next week, as a couple systems move in from the southwest, bringing the potential for drought-denting rain.

Catch the spike in rain chances in the long-term here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

