Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: another, albeit quick, round of January warmth

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jan. 18, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with mild days. Following highs near 70 Wednesday, look for lower and middle 70s Thursday. This forecast approaches a longstanding Wilmington record. For January 19, the record is 76 set in 1950.

A cold front and active moisture jet introduce changes to your seven-day forecast. Rain chances begin to grow early next week, as a couple systems move in from the southwest, bringing the potential for drought-denting rain.

Catch the spike in rain chances in the long-term here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. Always a free download!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Jan. 18, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Jan. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Jan. 18, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Jan. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening Jan 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening Jan 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening Jan 17, 2023
First Alert Forecast: milder temperatures, shower chances return