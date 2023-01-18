Final person sentenced to 5-8 years in person after robbery and kidnapping at motel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Ben David’s Office has announced that the last of the four defendants accused of torturing a man at a Travel Inn in 2022 pled guilty and will serve 67 to 93 months in prison.

The office announced the sentencing of Alvin Sabatell, 28, on Jan. 18. Kimberly Martinez, Kayla Floyd and Richard Blanton are all serving prison sentences in connection to the incident as well.

“Police responded to the McDonald’s at 4301 Market Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. on March 28, where they found the 32-year-old victim who had been severely beaten. He reported that he had been lured to the Travel Inn by one of the women involved whom he had met just days prior. Once he arrived, he was held at knifepoint, stripped naked, tied up, and assaulted for hours by the group with lighters, cigarettes, a tow rope, a belt and other weapons,” states a release from the office.

The victim said the four threatened to kill him and accused him of sexually assaulting one of the women involved. He denied these accusations. The group stole the victim’s money, a watch and his truck.

The victim escaped and was eventually treated for a broken nose and other injuries.

