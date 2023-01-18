Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A man from Duplin County took his chances with a $20 scratch-off and won $2 million.

The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that James Lee bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace.

The Wallace man decided to take a lump-sum payment and took $855,006 from lottery headquarters.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to...
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
Arrested: Jamar Newkirk, Jennifer McDowell, Coty Hunt, Tysheed Jones, Vanessa Mayers, Eddie...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
The first step at the Healing Place is its detox center, where clients spend their first week....
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington

Latest News

William Haven Hicks, who is charged in the murder of KC Johnson, waived his right to an...
Man accused of murdering KC Johnson waives right to extradition hearing
Wilmington ranks second in the country on MovieMaker’s list of the best small cities and towns...
Wilmington named one of the best small cities for moviemakers
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a...
NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge
Instead of throwing your Christmas tree to the curb, recycle it.
Time is running out to recycle your Christmas tree in New Hanover Co.
NC State Auditor Beth Wood
NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge