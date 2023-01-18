Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A man from Duplin County took his chances with a $20 scratch-off and won $2 million.

The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that James Lee bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace.

The Wallace man decided to take a lump-sum payment and took $855,006 from lottery headquarters.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.

