Caught on camera: Car thief clings to hood of getaway car

Video shows someone holding onto the hood of a moving car in Chicago as his companion tries to run from police. (WLS, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – Police are looking for a group of suspected car thieves, including one who narrowly escaped being caught by riding on the hood of a getaway car.

The incident was caught on camera around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured the footage as a crew apparently tried to steal a Jeep parked on a street in the Near North Side neighborhood.

Police pulled up, and some suspects hopped into a gray Buick parked in front and took off.

Another ran down the street, as seen in the video. He turns the corner with police chasing behind him.

That’s when the suspect jumps onto the hood of a white car and demands the driver start going.

Police try to stop it, and the footage shows a Chicago police sergeant was hit in the process. Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt.

The white getaway car speeds off down the road with the man still holding onto the hood.

Just 20 minutes later, police say another incident happened involving the same group.

Suspects driving a stolen Infiniti slammed into a cargo van, lost control and hit a lamp post just a few blocks away. They got away.

Chicago police said no one was in custody as of Tuesday night. They say no one was hurt, and they have recovered the white Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

