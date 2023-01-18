6 officers placed on leave after person in custody dies outside sweepstakes parlor; police chief says Taser was used

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Following the Tuesday morning death of a person in the custody of police in Raleigh, six officers have been put on administrative leave, according to Raleigh Police Department Chief Estella Patterson.

The in-custody death caused a heavy police presence in the parking lot that joins together two businesses — a sweepstakes parlor and smoke shop — in the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road, near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“At 2 a.m. this morning, our officers were doing proactive patrols. They located a suspicious vehicle. they located the driver during the course of the investigation, and the decision was made to make an arrest. The subject ran from officers during that time,” said Police Chief Estella Patterson.

Police radio traffic indicates officers had a hard time getting the suspect.

“We need more police,” the radio reported. “Tracking, left in the woods. We have K9.”

When officers caught up to them, that’s when Patterson said things took a turn.

“Officers tried to get the individual into custody, but he resisted. The Taser was deployed,” said Patterson. “No weapons were fired.”

Once officers got the person into custody, and in handcuffs, Patterson said he became unresponsive.

Patterson said officers attempted life-saving measures. EMS were called and they took the person to the hospital, where he later died.

CBS 17 crews stopped by Supreme Sweepstakes. No customers were inside, and an employee asked the crew to leave.

None of the other businesses were open.

CBS 17 crews spotted a line of surveillance cameras outside of each store door.

Patterson did not elaborate on why officers believed that one car was suspicious and did not share what prompted officers to make an arrest.

The identity of the person still has not been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into this case.

Patterson said the police department will conduct their own investigation as well and release an official report to the city manager’s office in five days.

