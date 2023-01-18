Senior Connect
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say

An Ohio father is grateful after his 1-year-old daughter who was kidnapped in a stolen vehicle was recovered.
By WBNS staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) – A 1-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, is back home and safe after being kidnapped inside a vehicle stolen right out of the family’s garage.

The father of the girl didn’t want his name or face to be used for fear of something bad to happen again. He said he was at work at the time of the kidnapping.

“It was mind boggling as I couldn’t control myself,” he said. “I was just thinking, ‘They’re gonna kill my baby.’”

The man’s wife had just placed their 1-year-old daughter in their running vehicle, which was parked in the garage with the door up.

She turned back to the house to get her 4-year-old son and put him in the car. She said when she came out, a man had run into the garage from the street.

The garage’s security camera caught the moment the man got out of his own vehicle, ran up to the driveway and into the garage.

Seconds later, he is seen backing up and driving the car away with the 1-year-old girl in the backseat.

Another camera showed the child’s mother running after them out of the front door.

“I want him to know they need to stop doing this, this is not right,” the father said.

Police said the car and child were found 20 minutes later a short drive away.

“I was very, very, very, very happy,” the man said. “I couldn’t work. I had to stop working and come straight home.”

The father said his 1-year-old daughter is now back home and doing well.

“Yes, I am very lucky,” he said. “All the sacrifice we did today paid off, all the sacrifice, all the people we help, it paid off today. Because without God this wouldn’t be possible today.”

Police said the suspect is a teenager and that he left the scene in a gray Honda Accord.

Copyright 2023 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

