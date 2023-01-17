Senior Connect
Teen charged with murder in death of 15-year-old girl

Police in Ohio made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.
Police in Ohio made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The Toledo Police Department said they had made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.

According to the police department, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy last week. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

On Jan. 9, police reported finding DeAsia’s body in an alley.

Toledo police said DeAsia was a “habitual runaway.” However, investigators said the teen’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month after they realized something different about her recent disappearance.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to where the area Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed DeAsia is the daughter of an unsolved homicide victim from 2010, DeAndre Green. His case was highlighted last year for WTVG’s Case Files.

Police said DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with DeAndre’s death.

While police have made an arrest, officers have yet to release any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

