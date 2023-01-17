St. Paul & The Broken Bones to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eight-piece soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones will play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on May 25 as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series, per an announcement from the venue.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

The group has five studio albums, the most recent of which is The Alien Coast from Jan. 2022. This won’t be the group’s first performance in Wilmington; they played with Fitz and the Tantrums last year at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

Other recently announced local performances include Incubus, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce and others.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.