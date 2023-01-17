Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

St. Paul & The Broken Bones to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

St. Paul & The Broken Bones to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on May 25
St. Paul & The Broken Bones to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on May 25(Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eight-piece soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones will play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on May 25 as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series, per an announcement from the venue.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

The group has five studio albums, the most recent of which is The Alien Coast from Jan. 2022. This won’t be the group’s first performance in Wilmington; they played with Fitz and the Tantrums last year at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

Other recently announced local performances include Incubus, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce and others.

See more musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

Latest News

The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free weekly diabetes...
Local nonprofit to offer free weekly diabetes education class in Burgaw
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
Old Crow Medicine Show to play in 2023 Azalea Festival Concert Series
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants hot chocolate station for students
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants hot chocolate station for smart and well-behaved students
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will compete...
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to compete in charity basketball game