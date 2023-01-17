Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.(Todd Chrisley / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Realty TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to two separate federal prisons Tuesday.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle for which the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known.

Both also got three years of probation.

The two have maintained their innocence, and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

Latest News

Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats