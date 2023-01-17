Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Powerball 1-16-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 1-16-23 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

Latest News

A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers
New Columbus County Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent