Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Portion of Market St. shut down near N 30th St. following traffic incident

According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the...
According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the closure near N 30th St.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that the east and westbound lanes are currently shut down at the 3000 block of Market St. following a traffic incident.

According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the closure near N 30th St.

Authorities are on the scene as of this time. The WPD asks commuters to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the...
According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the closure near N 30th St.(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
SpaceX USSF-67 launch
Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements...
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties
A car crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy near Wilmington on Jan. 12, 2023
Three car crash closed three lanes of MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave. during evening commute
Authorities in Whiteville have announced that Franklin St. will be closed on Jan. 12 for thru...
Franklin St. in Whiteville closed for sewer work
Officials will continue to monitor the travel conditions along this stretch of U.S. 117 S.
U.S. 117 S reopens following closure due to dense smoke, drivers urged to remain cautious