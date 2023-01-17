Portion of Market St. shut down near N 30th St. following traffic incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that the east and westbound lanes are currently shut down at the 3000 block of Market St. following a traffic incident.

According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the closure near N 30th St.

Authorities are on the scene as of this time. The WPD asks commuters to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

