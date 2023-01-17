Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of an 18-year-old man charged with first degree murder in connection to a shooting that took place in September of last year.

Daquan Curtis Long was 17 when he was arrested, suspected of fatally shooting another 17-year-old at the 500 block of Anderson Street. The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Long has been moved into the adult detention facility and is charged with first degree murder. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.