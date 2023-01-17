Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year

The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of an 18-year-old man charged with first...
The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of an 18-year-old man charged with first degree murder in connection to a shooting that took place in September of last year.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of an 18-year-old man charged with first degree murder in connection to a shooting that took place in September of last year.

Daquan Curtis Long was 17 when he was arrested, suspected of fatally shooting another 17-year-old at the 500 block of Anderson Street. The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Long has been moved into the adult detention facility and is charged with first degree murder. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

Latest News

The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free weekly diabetes...
Local nonprofit to offer free weekly diabetes education class in Burgaw
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
Old Crow Medicine Show to play in 2023 Azalea Festival Concert Series
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants hot chocolate station for students
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants hot chocolate station for smart and well-behaved students
The Town of Carolina Beach announced that the 1600 block of Searay Lane will be closed until 3...
Portion of Searay Lane in Carolina Beach to close for water, sewer line installation