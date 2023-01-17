Senior Connect
Old Crow Medicine Show to play in 2023 Azalea Festival Concert Series

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Azalea Festival has announced that the Old Crow Medicine Show will play for the Azalea Festival Concert Series at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on April 14 at 7 p.m.

“On their whirlwind new album Paint This Town, Old Crow Medicine Show offer up a riveting glimpse into American mythology and the wildly colorful characters who populate it,” states a press release. “Fueled by Old Crow’s freewheeling collision of Americana, old-time music, folk, and rock & roll, Paint This Town relentlessly pulls off the rare and essential feat of turning razor-sharp commentary into the kind of songs that inspire rapturous singing along.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. online here.

Carly Pearce will also play in the series.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

