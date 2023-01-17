Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson.

Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction.

Oates was named the school system’s superintendent in October of 2018. He was serving as the associate superintendent for Brunswick County Schools at that time.

He joined the district in 2015 as the executive director of Human Resources. He was the principal of Williston Middle School when he was named the 2015 Principal of the Year in New Hanover County.

