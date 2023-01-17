Senior Connect
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent

Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction.(Southeast Education Alliance)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson.

Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction.

Oates was named the school system’s superintendent in October of 2018. He was serving as the associate superintendent for Brunswick County Schools at that time.

He joined the district in 2015 as the executive director of Human Resources. He was the principal of Williston Middle School when he was named the 2015 Principal of the Year in New Hanover County.

