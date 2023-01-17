Senior Connect
North Carolina Zoo mourns loss of Natalie the rhino

(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A famous and friendly rhinoceros at the North Carolina Zoo was euthanized for health complications last week.

The North Carolina Zoo says Natalie had been experiencing chronic kidney failure, anemia, and multisystemic diseases for several months.

“Unfortunately, her health was in a steep decline despite treatment efforts, which led to a decrease in quality of life,” said Associate Veterinarian Dr. Tim Georoff. “This week, the animal care and vet teams made the difficult decision to euthanize Natalie when treatment efforts were no longer effective.”

Georoff said a full pathology report will provide more about Natalie’s condition in the coming weeks.

The Zoo is looking to save the southern white rhinoceros species from extinction from overhunting. They are taking a proactive approach through the SMART (Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool) to better monitor these animals in the wild and to protect them from poachers.

Donations in remembrance of Natalie and for rhino conservation worldwide can be made by visiting online at N.C. Zoo Society Anti-Poaching Programs.

