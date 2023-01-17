Senior Connect
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to compete in charity basketball game

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will compete against each other on the basketball court for a good cause.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will compete against each other on the basketball court for a good cause.

According to an announcement from Brandon’s Battle Foundation, the two offices will compete in a charity basketball game on Feb. 24 at Wilmington Christian Academy. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Wilmington Christian Academy is located at 1401 N College Road. Admission will be $6 for adults and $3 for students, while those 5 and under can attend for free.

Brandon’s Battle Foundation supports pediatric cancer patients and their families in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Per their website, patients are given goody bags while in the hospital or when receiving treatment. Among other materials, these goody bags include toys, games, puzzles, books, art materials and notebooks to help patients focus on something other than their disease.

Additionally, the foundation provides care packages to parents while their child receives treatment. They provide support to newborn patients through, in some cases, age 26.

“Bring the family out to enjoy what is sure to be a comical basketball game. We love our sheriff’s but a good laugh at them now and then won’t hurt,” stated the announcement from Brandon’s Battle Foundation. “Game is complete with cheerleaders from North Brunswick HS, special guest referees and a mascot.”

For more information about the game and the foundation, please visit the Brandon’s Battle Foundation website.

