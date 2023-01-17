Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Columbus County Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community

Rogers says when he was appointed in October to fill the remainder of Greene's first term, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the office.
By Zach Solon
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers is less than two weeks into his four-year appointment and faces challenges in running an office that became the subject of state and federal investigations into former Sheriff Jody Greene.

Rogers was appointed to fill the remainder of Greene’s first term after he resigned in October. Greene was re-elected in November and took back the office in late December, only to resign less than a week later. County commissioners then appointed Rogers again to fill the rest of Greene’s four-year term.

“Everything is permanent now, well for the four years, so all the tension and everything has eased off from everybody,” said Rogers. “Our priority is to get our community relationships back with our community because we have to work well with them.”

Rogers retired from a lengthy career with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in October, just days before his first appointment to the sheriff’s seat. Now in for his second stint at the helm, Rogers wants to make the role his own.

“Let’s move forward over this process that’s been in the past couple of months,” he said.

Rogers says he would like to see a change in the form of a more diverse sheriff’s office. He says the path to diversity and understanding starts with training and education.

“Like with our detectives and then our road deputies, training and education means a whole lot and I’ve reached out to the justice academy, I’m looking at some different training just to help out with the diversity issues, help out with them knowing more about how to do their job and, you know, you can never have too much education,” said Rogers.

He added, however, that the sheriff’s office is only useful if it can work hand-in-hand with the people it serves.

“We’ve got to get the relationship back because, you know, you can be good as an officer but still, you’ve got to have the community to help you,” said Rogers. “I mean, they see things that we don’t see, there’s not so many of us so, [we have to] get that good working relationship with the community and the feedback with both of us to help one another.”

Rogers has appointed former County Commissioner Jerome McMillian to serve as Chief Deputy. Rogers says he worked with McMillian as a state trooper.

“He’s got local law enforcement experience and went to patrol the same as me. So, we worked together on the same shift, shift partners, it means a whole lot. Me and him have got a good working relationship together and we’ve been together for a lot of years. So, I think that’s gonna be a good transition for us,” said Rogers.

Rogers worked with Greene during their time with the State Highway Patrol but says he hasn’t spoken to Greene since this latest appointment as Sheriff.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say

Latest News

Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington
Pender Co. board approve changes to outdoor sheltering, tethering rules for pets
New Columbus Co. Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community
New Columbus Co. Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community