Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church

Officers said they are still trying to “sort it all out.”
A man was arrested after leading the Boone Police Department on a miles-long chase while driving a stolen John Deere tractor.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
According to police, officers received a call about a man driving a tractor erratically in a parking lot trying to hit pedestrians and hitting a vehicle off 421 on the east side of town on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Ronnie Hicks, who is known to officers, hit several vehicles, a dumpster and a church with the tractor. Officers said they are still trying to “sort it all out.”

Hicks was intentionally driving the tractor into on-coming traffic and intentionally rammed a Boone Police vehicle. A video of some of the chase emerged on TikTok and made waves on social media.

Officers attempted to use stop sticks but they were not effective on the tractor. Once Hicks turned onto Old 421, officers were concerned about Parkway Elementary and were determined not to let him get that far. When the tractor was in an isolated area, one of the officers shot the tires of the tractor. The tractor then turned onto Elk Creek Road and after a few miles of driving without a front tire, Hicks turned onto a private drive and ran out of road.

Hicks then jumped off the tractor and was waving a knife. A Boone officer used a taser and Hicks was taken into custody without injury to anyone involved.

“I would like to thank our officers for putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our community,” Boone Police said. “It just doesn’t seem like this should be happening in Boone...”

Police were assisted by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Also Read: Man arrested, dog shot and killed after attacking deputies during dispute in Cleveland County

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

