Local turtle rescue sees major increase in cold-stunned sea turtles on North Carolina coasts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over three dozen sea turtles are being treated in our area due to being cold-stunned, which occurs when a sudden drop in water temperature causes them to become lethargic and hinders their ability to swim.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center typically sees about 20 turtles during the winter months that are cold-stunned; that number is already in the 70s.

Although most of the cold-stunned turtles being treated here are from the Outer Banks, it’s still possible to find struggling sea turtles right here in the Cape Fear area. In fact, the Wrightsville Beach Sea Turtle Project helped a frigid turtle that washed up on Carolina Beach the day after Christmas. It was then transported to receive help at the rehabilitation center.

This year, they have seen a major increase in cold-stunned turtles, mainly because the weather has been fluctuating and the turtles are getting confused on when it’s time to migrate to warmer water.

“We had that really strong cold snap right around the holidays and we had probably unusually cold weather here along the coast. That can definitely cause it, and then it was unseasonably warm a little bit earlier in the fall. So perhaps not as many sea turtles got that cue to say, ‘hey, it’s getting cold, I need to swim south,’” said Kathy Zagzebski, executive director at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

Turtles love water that is in the 70s, but once it falls below that, they can become too cold. When the water hits 50s, they are in danger to become cold-stunned and unable to swim properly.

So what do you do if you find a cold-stunned turtle?

If found on the beach, move the turtle to a safe spot on the sand away from the water. If found near one’s dock, place the turtle on stable ground. Once the turtle is safe, call your local or state sea turtle patrol right away in order for the turtle to get the help it needs.

Here are your state and local numbers:

Wildlife Resources Commission Turtle Hotline: (252) 241-7367

Wrightsville Beach Sea Turtle Project: (833) 488-7853

Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project: (888) 290-1065

Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program: (910) 945-8888

Holden Beach Turtle Watch Program: (910) 754-0766

If you see a turtle ashore during the winter months, remember that it does not belong there and it needs medical help. In the summer, we’ll see nesting turtles come up and nest, but in winter there shouldn’t be any turtles on the beach for any other reason except that they’re sick or cold. Call your sea turtle patrol immediately if you spot a turtle in need.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.