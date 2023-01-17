Senior Connect
Local nonprofit to offer free weekly diabetes education class in Burgaw

The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free weekly diabetes...
The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free weekly diabetes education class which will begin on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free weekly diabetes education class which will begin on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.

The series will focus on how to identify and respond to issues associated with diabetes.

It will include a free health screening provided by Novant Health with A1C screening, weight measurement, body measurements, blood pressure screening and more.

Classes will be hosted at the Mt. Calvary Center campus at 405 U.S. 117 S in Burgaw, right across from the State Employees’ Credit Union.

You can learn more and reserve a space in the class by calling the center at (910) 665-1352.

