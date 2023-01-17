Local Boys & Girls Clubs unify

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brigade Boys & Girls Club and the Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington have merged to form the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina.

“Leaders of both Clubs recognized that this unification provides an opportunity to serve more children with a greater impact throughout the service area,” a news release states. “With a common mission, common core programming, and the alliance with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Clubs can achieve these goals through the combining of talents and resources. Additional advantages include eliminating redundancies in administrative functions, improving fundraising models, and sharing of best practices for an even higher level of quality programs and enhanced services supporting the more than 2,000 youth and 120 staff annually.”

According to the news release, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina will include all current club locations in New Hanover and Onslow counties. It also mentions plans to expand to Pender and Brunswick counties.

“I am so honored and excited to serve this new organization and all the wonderful opportunities that it will bring to the kids we serve,” said Michael Long, board chair for the combined organization. “Our hope is to heal any wounds of the past and forge a bright future for even more youth that needs us every day, to navigate this world and support them as they realize all that they can be.”

