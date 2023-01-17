Senior Connect
Jones County man mourns loss of 17 pets in devastating house fire

James Hall
James Hall(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jones County man is back home and mourning the 17 pets he lost in a house fire a week ago.

James Hall now lives in a camper on his property along Plantation Road, with three pups and a cat who survived Wednesday’s fire.

“I’m just trying to go day to day,” Hall told WITN. “One day at a time. Pray, pray for God to heal my heart.”

Hall is only left with memories of the nine dogs and eight cats he lost, some who he had rescued and others he found -- all important to him.

The man was at work when the fire broke out, and authorities are still looking into what caused his home to be destroyed.

For Hall, the process of rebuilding will be a slow one.

“It’s going to probably take months,” said Hall. “I just, I lost everything. I don’t hardly have funds or anything, I mean it’s going to take a long time. It is what it is. I’m going to make it through because I have four that are depending on me.”

The man had no insurance on the home and his family has set up a GoFundMe site to help him get through this.

“I can’t thank everyone that has helped so far enough. I’m so humbled by the willingness of people to help.”

Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers
New Columbus County Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington
Pender Co. board approve changes to outdoor sheltering, tethering rules for pets
New Columbus Co. Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community
