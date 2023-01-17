Incubus, Coheed and Cambria to perform in Wilmington on May 23

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Incubus and special guest Coheed and Cambria are scheduled to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday, May 23.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.

Incubus, which has sold more than 23 million albums worldwide, reached the top of the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart on March 3, 2001, with the song Drive.

Coheed and Cambria has had six albums reach the Billboard Top 10. You can find other musicians scheduled to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues here.

