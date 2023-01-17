Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Incubus, Coheed and Cambria to perform in Wilmington on May 23

Incubus and special guest Coheed and Cambria are scheduled to perform at the Live Oak Bank...
Incubus and special guest Coheed and Cambria are scheduled to perform at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday, May 23.(Live Oak Bank Pavilion)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Incubus and special guest Coheed and Cambria are scheduled to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday, May 23.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.

Incubus, which has sold more than 23 million albums worldwide, reached the top of the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart on March 3, 2001, with the song Drive.

Coheed and Cambria has had six albums reach the Billboard Top 10. You can find other musicians scheduled to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

Latest News

The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free weekly diabetes...
Local nonprofit to offer free weekly diabetes education class in Burgaw
The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of an 18-year-old man charged with first...
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
Old Crow Medicine Show to play in 2023 Azalea Festival Concert Series
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants hot chocolate station for students
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants hot chocolate station for smart and well-behaved students
The Town of Carolina Beach announced that the 1600 block of Searay Lane will be closed until 3...
Portion of Searay Lane in Carolina Beach to close for water, sewer line installation