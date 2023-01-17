Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize.

N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.

Todd could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He decided on the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. The state provided $89 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help Halifax County build new schools. For details on other ways Halifax County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

