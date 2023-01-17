Get Fit with 6: Make your New Year’s resolution a lifestyle change

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Exercising and losing weight are the top two choices people make when choosing a New Year’s resolution. After a few weeks, however, most people give up. That’s why health experts and personal trainers tell you to make changes that will last a lifetime.

“A great goal is to go from January the first to December the 31st instead of just thinking about, oh I’ve got to lose all this weight, or I want to be this size. That’s like the old way of thinking. No we want to think healthy,” said LaMaine Williams, personal trainer.

Two years ago Latrice Tatum made that commitment. She started with short walks around her house, added some exercises, and changed her diet. She lost 100 pounds. “It was a mindset thing. I basically said I’m going to do this, and I did it,” said Tatum.

Latrice Tatum lost 100 pounds and has kept if off for two years (Source: Latrice Tatum)

To date, everything Tatum has done has enabled her to keep her weight off and live a healthier life.

If you’re ready to take that first step it’s important to find what works for you and make a commitment. One of the most popular places to start is a gym. Williams suggests starting out slowly to avoid making one of the most common mistakes.

“I think the biggest thing is intensity. People want to go so hard. People’s natural instinct is like you got to go to the gym, you’ve got to kill yourself, pouring with sweat, muscles you know pumped up but just take it down some you know. I tell my clients you know don’t work so hard,” said Williams.

If you start out too intense and overdo it the first day, you risk being sore and are more likely to quit.

“Take it easy. Do a lot of low intensity workouts so you can do it again the next day, and the next day, and the next day,” said Williams.

Michelle Daniel has worked out consistently her entire life. She says it helps her both physically and mentally and it’s something she wants to continue doing, but she also uses her time in the gym on recovery methods.

“We’re doing a lot of those stretching and focused on releasing those tight muscles and that allows me to go ahead and do some more advanced things,” said Daniel.

Making time for your workouts is another challenge. The common thought is you have to block out 30 minutes to an hour but even ten to fifteen minutes is better than nothing.

“Keep moving even if you can’t again have those big workout time frames you can keep your body going even in those little increments. It all adds up in the end. And that’s my goal to be able to do these things in you know 20 – 30 more years of my life,” said Daniel.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.