First Alert Forecast: milder temperatures, shower chances return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a breezy and milder Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region with many places netting temperatures in the 60s for the first time since Friday. With a weak front approaching, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies and even the risk of a few spotty afternoon showers. Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to know before you go: tap into interactive radar on your WECT Weather App before school pickup or your evening commute!

Your extended First Alert Forecast turns even milder with 70s mixing with the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday; even a weekend cooldown will not deliver temperatures back below freezing. Expect variable rain chances, including 10% for Wednesday, 10% for Thursday, 0% for Friday, 10% for Saturday, and 50% for Sunday. After mounting a rainfall deficit of nearly twenty inches in 2022, Wilmington already carries a rainfall deficit of two inches here in 2023, so any showers would be quite welcome!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for wherever you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

