Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: milder temperatures, shower chances return

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 16, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a breezy and milder Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region with many places netting temperatures in the 60s for the first time since Friday. With a weak front approaching, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies and even the risk of a few spotty afternoon showers. Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to know before you go: tap into interactive radar on your WECT Weather App before school pickup or your evening commute!

Your extended First Alert Forecast turns even milder with 70s mixing with the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday; even a weekend cooldown will not deliver temperatures back below freezing. Expect variable rain chances, including 10% for Wednesday, 10% for Thursday, 0% for Friday, 10% for Saturday, and 50% for Sunday. After mounting a rainfall deficit of nearly twenty inches in 2022, Wilmington already carries a rainfall deficit of two inches here in 2023, so any showers would be quite welcome!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for wherever you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
“I have no words,” community leader addresses racist graffiti
SpaceX USSF-67 launch
Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer & unsettled
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 16, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 16, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Jan. 16, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: nice MLK Day ahead of warm, unsettled changes
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Jan. 16, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Jan. 16, 2023