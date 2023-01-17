Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Wilmington is safe, after a fire forced them from their home Monday night.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department says crews responded to the home on Wooster Street, near the intersection with South 15th Street around 9:30 p.m., and quickly got the fire under control.

Family members had gotten out of the house safely before fire crews arrived, although one person did have to go to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. That person is expected to be okay.

The fire has left three people displaced. They will attempt to stay with family. If they can’t, then Wilmington Fire Department will notify Red Cross to assist.

Fire investigators have not said what started that fire. We will update this story when additional details come into the WECT Newsroom.

