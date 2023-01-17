Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seven years have passed since someone last reported seeing Ebonee Spears when she left her apartment one night in 2016.

“When I think about it coming up seven years and we still don’t know nothing, it’s just unbelievable,” said Harriet Rivers, Spears’s mother.

Ebonee’s family still remembers her as if it were yesterday.

“She’s loving, always happy, always caring,” said Terence Spears, who was just a toddler when his aunt disappeared. Most of his cherished memories with her include trips to Chuck E. Cheese.

The memories are sweet to reminisce upon -- but bitter when you realize how long it’s been since Harriet Rivers has seen her daughter’s face or heard her voice...

“How can anyone endure not knowing nothing about a family member that’s been missing -- beyond a year really -- but seven years?” said Rivers.

It was a cold January night when Ebonee Spears, 30, disappeared from her home on the corner of 4th and Nixon streets in Wilmington. That, according to Spears’s mother, is proof enough that she didn’t walk away on her own accord.

“I know Ebonee,” Said Rivers. “She doesn’t like cold so for her to just say ‘okay, I’m just going to walk off,’ -- no. Not being properly dressed, not saying anything? No.”

The last reported sighting of Ebonee Spears came around 10 or 11 that night when she asked a person outside her apartment for a cigarette. That person said they didn’t have one to give, so she said she’d go buy some herself and walked away. She was never seen again.

In 2017, Wilmington police looked into a tip that someone from Georgia may be involved in Ebonee’s disappearance. That led to the FBI opening a case of its own but it didn’t lead to investigators solving the mystery of Ebonee’s whereabouts.

“She’d call me and say ‘hey mom,” just to talk and check in on each other every day,” said Rivers, thinking back to the 30 years she had with her daughter. “That’s just what I truly, truly miss.”

Rivers still longs for the day she might hear from her daughter again but she knows that in reality, she may one day lay her child to rest instead.

“I’m not fearful of that phone call because I would know, one way or the other, if she’s with us or if she’s not,” said Rivers. “Just a phone call, either way.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.