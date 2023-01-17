Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths in 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and...
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like for the third year in a row, COVID-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the United States behind heart disease and cancer, according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 267,000 people died of COVID-19 last year compared to more than 350,000 in 2020 and 475,000 in 2021, researchers said.

The data is still in the works of being completed, as many states are still reviewing death certificates and refining their reporting.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.

In the US, the rate of flu cases is trending down, but the number of COVID-19 cases is ticking up. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

Latest News

Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats