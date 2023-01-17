COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants hot chocolate station for smart and well-behaved students

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Allion Gale, a teacher at Leland Middle School want to reward her students who get good grades and behave in the classroom. And she’s come up with a pretty hot idea; a hot chocolate station.

“We need cups and cocoa to celebrate our students good grades and good behavior,” Gale said.

It’s a sweet idea, but it cost money that’s not included in the budget for school supplies. Ms. Gale is hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, and online charity that helps teachers get funding.

She needs $235.

“Students who have earned tiger tickets with good grades and good behavior can use them to purchase hot chocolate after lunch. We also use the hot chocolate to host a hot chocolate celebration for all of the students who have earned A and AB honor roll. Students are working very hard to improve and we want to celebrate all of their accomplishments,” she said.

Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the hot cocoa and cups and deliver them to the school.

