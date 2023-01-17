Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas. (WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice center and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
“I have no words,” community leader addresses racist graffiti
SpaceX USSF-67 launch
Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

Latest News

Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
The wife fears for her life after she says her estranged husband repeatedly slammed a dump...
WATCH: Estranged husband destroys home with dump truck, wife says
The couple who had been caring for the 4-year-old girl and her sister have both been arrested...
Vigil held for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl
Authorities say the mom “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on...
Mom, 2 young sons found frozen in field after 'mental health crisis'
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes