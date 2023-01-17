Senior Connect
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March

Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the near future.(Bojangles)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the near future.

Teaming with Appalachian Mountain Brewing, from Boone N.C., Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be available to consumers in March. As an alcoholic beverage, those wishing to enjoy the new concoction will need to be at least 21 years of age.

“The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct 2023′s newest and best drink – combining Bojangles’ knowledge of expertly steeped sweet tea and AMB’s award-winning brewing innovation,” stated the announcement.

In March, Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be available in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans at locations such as:

  • Circle K
  • QT
  • Sheetz
  • Spinx
  • Harris Teeter
  • Ingles
  • Lowes
  • Walmart
  • Food Lion

The drink will be available at other retailers in North and South Carolina as well. However, Bojangles restaurants will not sell the product.

According to the release, the drink is expected to be available in other states at a later date.

“AMB couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with such an iconic Carolina company,” said Nathan Kelischek, AMB Founder and Brewmaster. “Bojangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its ‘legendary’ title. AMB has always been dedicated to making the highest quality craft beer and cider, and the same can be said for this authentic Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. We are excited to continue to share our craft in innovative, new ways.”

