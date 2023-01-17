Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Surveillance video shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. (Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News) – A barista escaped an attempted kidnapping at a coffee shop in Washington state on Monday.

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. He can be seen handing the barista cash, but then he grabs her wrist and attempts to use what police describe as “a looped zip-tie device” to capture her.

A struggle ensues, and the barista manages to escape the man’s grasp.

After posting the video to social media Monday evening asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker, police said Tuesday afternoon that they made an arrest in the case.

No further information was provided, including the name of the coffee shop.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquan Curtis Long
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Niya and Nasir, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire in Bostic, NC
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Jerry Oates, who has been with Brunswick County Schools since 2015, is leaving to become the...
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

Latest News

Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Bojangles has announced that their sweet tea will be available as an alcoholic beverage in the...
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats