Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News) – A barista escaped an attempted kidnapping at a coffee shop in Washington state on Monday.

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. He can be seen handing the barista cash, but then he grabs her wrist and attempts to use what police describe as “a looped zip-tie device” to capture her.

A struggle ensues, and the barista manages to escape the man’s grasp.

After posting the video to social media Monday evening asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker, police said Tuesday afternoon that they made an arrest in the case.

No further information was provided, including the name of the coffee shop.

