6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery

By Kaitlin Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

Officials say all personnel on site have been accounted for, and six injured individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention, the city of Borger said in a social media post.

Around 12 p.m., KFDA reported the fire was extinguished.

Officials say the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

