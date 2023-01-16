Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Woman charged with animal cruelty after 43 dogs found neglected, locked up in home, sheriff says

Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.
Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Photos in this story body may contain disturbing content.

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman has been charged with numerous counts of animal cruelty after authorities said they found 43 dogs locked up and neglected – without food or water – in her two Arizona homes.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Division had been monitoring complaints of animal hoarding at two homes in Dolan Springs. Both houses belong to 77-year-old Betty Fuchsel, who was taken into custody Wednesday for several citation violations and failing to appear in court, officials said.

Deputies said they searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the...
Deputies said they searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the properties.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the properties. Authorities said the dogs were emaciated, neglected and did not have access to food or water. Some dogs were locked inside the houses, while others were locked inside cars on the property, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.
According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Officials took several dogs to an emergency veterinarian for care, and the rest of the animals were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Fuchsel is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

Latest News

Balloons outside burned home on Bostic Sunshine Highway in NC where two young children were...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Buccaneers: Russell Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man charged with first degree murder in...
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge